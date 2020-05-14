Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: “Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle-income group (annual income Rs 6-18 lakhs) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakh middle income families to benefit during 2020-21,” says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: Government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors with Rs 5000 cr Special Credit Facility for street vendors who have suffered due to the COVID-19 lockdown, says FM.



  • 4:58 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: Government of India will provide Interest subvention of 2% for prompt MUDRA-Shishu Loans payees for a period of 12 months. Relief of Rs 1500 cr to MUDRA-Shishu loanees, announces FM Sitharaman.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers and urban poor to provide ease of living by converting govt-funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through a concessionaire, the finance minister says.



  • 4:49 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: “Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat/rice per person & 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months. 8 crore migrants will benefit- Rs 3500 crores to be spent on this,” the FM says.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented- 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020, announces FM Sitharaman.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: We want to have a better definition for inter-state migrant workers, to better reach benefits to them. Portability of welfare benefits for migrant workers and making ESIC coverage pan India are other aspects we are working on, says FM.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: Govt aims for universal right to minimum wages; regional disparity in minimum wages to be bridged by national floor wage, states the finance minister.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: We have made adequate provisions to ensure that returning migrant workers needing work will be engaged, states and UTs have been asked to provide them work as per provisions of MNREGA Act, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeking universal minimum wage for all migrant workers and labourers.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Economic Package LIVE: At least 12,000 SHGs have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during COVID-19 period. Revolving funds are being provided to SHGs through PAISA portal. 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months, FM says.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday is set to announce yet another round of measures as a part of the grand ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her second press briefing, Sitahraman is expected to focus on measures for migrant workers and strengthen the rural economy that has upended due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Second Tranche of Economic Package Will Benefit Migrant Workers, Street Vendors, Says FM

Earlier on Wednesday, the finance minister announced economic boosters worth Rs 6 lakh crore, that included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for small and medium businesses (MSMEs). Also Read - Migrants, Rural Economy: What to Expect From FM Sitharaman’s Second Day Media Briefing?

Sitharaman had also announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion will be made in electricity distribution companies to help them fight the current financial stress. Alongside, she also announced major steps towards NBFCs, MFIs and tax relaxations for employees. Also Read - After Sitharaman's Liquidity Measures, Indian Equity Market Opens on Negative Note; Sensex Falls by 600 Pts

FM Sitharaman said relaxations on the TDS/TCS rates for non-salaried payments up to March 31, 2021, by 25 per cent. Further, she extended the dates for filing income tax returns and other assessments to November 30.