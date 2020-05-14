

















New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday is set to announce yet another round of measures as a part of the grand 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her second press briefing, Sitahraman is expected to focus on measures for migrant workers and strengthen the rural economy that has upended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, the finance minister announced economic boosters worth Rs 6 lakh crore, that included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for small and medium businesses (MSMEs).

Sitharaman had also announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion will be made in electricity distribution companies to help them fight the current financial stress. Alongside, she also announced major steps towards NBFCs, MFIs and tax relaxations for employees.

FM Sitharaman said relaxations on the TDS/TCS rates for non-salaried payments up to March 31, 2021, by 25 per cent. Further, she extended the dates for filing income tax returns and other assessments to November 30.