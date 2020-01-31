New Delhi: While presenting the Economic Survey, chief economic advisor on Friday referred to Bollywood movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Why? Pointing to a map that shows the growth of entrepreneurship across the country, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, “The map reminds me of Band Baaja Baaraat where the protagonist talks of wedding planning entrepreneurship. Even our South Indian audience can relate to this. The same situation was there in Tamil movie Aaha Kalyanam,” the CEA said.

“We find that, though the peninsular states dominate entry of new firms, entrepreneurship is dispersed across India and is not restricted just to a few

metropolitan cities,” the document says on entrepreneurship.

India’s economic growth is expected to “strongly rebound” to 6-6.5 per cent in 2020-21 from 5 per cent estimated in the current fiscal, the Economic Survey said on Friday, adding that the government with a strong mandate has the capacity to expedite reforms.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament said there are tentative signs of bottoming out of slowdown in manufacturing activity and global trade, which will have a positive impact on growth in the next fiscal.

The government’s thrust on affordable housing, Make in India, reduction in corporate tax rate, and improvement in ease of doing business, besides others factors, will help in boosting economic growth, it said.