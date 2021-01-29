Budget 2021 Date: The Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be tabled on Friday. The Economic Survey, presented a couple of days before the Budget 2021 is expected to give an analysis of how much the Indian economy was impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The survey will also bring out the policy prescriptions required to achieve this recovery. Also Read - Economic Survey to be Presented in Both Houses Today as Budget Session Begins | LIVE Updates

The survey will be brought out by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian, who being an eternal optimist had earlier predicted a V-shaped recovery for India post the lockdown as economic activity resumed. Also Read - Explained: What is an Economic Survey And Why is it Important?

Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser in December 2018, nearly six months after Arvind Subramanian stepped down from the post at the end of his term owing to “pressing family commitments”. Also Read - Budget 2021 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When And Where to Watch Live Telecast Online Or on TV

Where to Watch Economic Survey 2020-21

The survey would be broadcast live on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha channels.

