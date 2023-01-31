Home

India 3rd Largest Economy In Purchasing Power: Economic Survey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament.

Economic Survey 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. In one of the key takeaways of the survey, India is now the third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and; the 5th largest in terms of the exchange rate. Only US and China are ahead of India when it comes to purchasing power parity (PPP), the survey highlighted.

PPPs control for the differences in price levels between economies and equalize the purchasing power of currencies. In this way, PPPs show the relative price of a given basket of goods and services in each of the economies being compared with reference to a base economy.

The survey forecasted India’s economic growth at 6-6.8% for the next fiscal year starting April 1, lower than the 7% projected for the current year due to the expected impact of the global slowdown on exports. Despite this, India’s growth is still expected to be the fastest among major economies.

The survey, tabled by Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Wednesday, is mainly the government’s review of how the economy fared in the past year.

The Economic Survey of India is an annual report released by the Finance Ministry. It details the state of the economic performance of the country in the past year. The survey highlights macroeconomic figures and the economic progress of the country.