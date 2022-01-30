Economic Survey 2022 Latest Update: As part of the Budget Session, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament soon after the president’s address to both houses of Parliament. The Union Finance Ministry is expected to present the single volume Economic Survey projecting the economic growth of around 9% for the next financial year. The Economic Survey presented last year had projected a GDP growth of 11% during the current fiscal year which is coming to an end on 31 March.Also Read - Budget 2022: Women Entrepreneurs in Various Sectors Expect Govt To Grant Tax Benefits, Interest-Free Loans

What Is Economic Survey? It must be noted that the Economic Survey is an annual report card of the economy, which is being presented by the Finance Ministry just a day before the budget presentation. The report examines the performance of each and every sector and then suggests future moves to the Centre.

Notably, the economic surveys have a theme and last year, the theme was saving lives and livelihoods. In 2017-18, the Economic Survey was pink as the theme was women empowerment.

Interestingly, the Economic Survey consists of two parts – one includes the economic challenges the country is facing and the second is the analysis of the year gone by.

Why is Economic Survey Significant? The Economic Survey carries significance as the report reviews the economic development of the country over the past financial year by analysing and providing detailed statistical data of all the sectors-industrial, agricultural, industrial production, employment, prices, exports, among others.

Moreover, the survey also helps in giving a better understanding of the Union Budget by comprehending the country’s priority for the next financial year and what sectors would need more emphasis.

Who prepares Economic Survey? The Economic Survey is being prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the overall guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).

Notably, the Economic Survey this year has been prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in absence of the CEA. On Saturday, the Central government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA.

Economic Survey 2022: What to Expect This Year? Experts dealing with the matter said that the Economic Survey this year is expected to project growth of about 9% for the next financial year. However, the survey is known to often miss the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin.

The World Bank in its recent report had projected India to grow at 8.7 per cent, while India Ratings and Research said it expects India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 7.6% on-year in FY23.