Economic Survey 2023: 10 Big Takeaways

Economic Survey 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Economic Survey (2022-23) in Parliament. She laid the document in the Lok Sabha after the conclusion of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament. The survey projected India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6-6.8% for the fiscal year 2023-24. The 6.8 per cent means India’s economic growth next fiscal year will still be the fastest among major economies.

The survey, tabled by Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Wednesday, is mainly the government’s review of how the economy fared in the past year.

India is third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms; 5th largest in terms of exchange rate. India’s economy is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24 as compared to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The Real GDP growth is expected to be in the range of 6-6.8 per cent in the next fiscal. However, this will depend depending on the several global economic and political developments. India’s recovery from pandemic was relatively quick; growth to be supported by domestic demand, pick up in capital investment. Borrowing cost may remain ‘higher’ for longer period; entrenched inflation may prolong tightening cycle. The challenge to rupee depreciation persists with the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the US Fed. 6.8% inflation for current fiscal not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Credit growth of MSME sector rose 30.5 per cent during January-November 2022, supported by government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). India is the largest recipient of remittances in the world receiving $100 bn in 2022. Remittances are the second largest major source of external financing after service export. In December 2022, India became the 3rd largest automobile market, surpassing Japan and Germany in terms of sales. In 2021, India was the largest manufacturer of two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and the world’s fourth-largest manufacturer of passenger cars. The sector’s importance is gauged by the fact that it contributes 7.1 per cent to the overall GDP and 49 per cent to the manufacturing GDP while generating direct and indirect employment of 3.7 crore at the end of 2021.

IMF projects growth at 6.1% in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its World Economic Outlook for the month of January and projected that India has retained its GDP growth for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively. However, the growth is expected to lower from 6.8%, estimated for FY23 but will still retain its position of being the fastest-growing economy.

According to the IMF, the economy will slow down in 2024 but will subsequently pick up the pace. “India’s growth is set to decline from 6.8% in 2022-23 to 6.1% in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8% in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds,” the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.