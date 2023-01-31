Home

Business

Parliament Budget Session Begins, Economic Survey to be Tabled Shortly | LIVE Updates

live

Parliament Budget Session Begins, Economic Survey to be Tabled Shortly | LIVE Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE: After President's address, the Economic Survey will be tabled which will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23.

बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी से होगा शुरू

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Hello readers! Welcome to India.com’s 2023 Budget Session blog. The much-awaited session will begin with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu in both Houses of Parliament. After her address, the Economic Survey will be tabled which will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23. All eyes, on the other hand, will be set on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are expected to corner the government on a slew of issues like inflation, unemployment, controversial BBC documentary etc. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Budget Session 2023.

Load More