  • Parliament Budget Session Begins, Economic Survey to be Tabled Shortly | LIVE Updates
live

Parliament Budget Session Begins, Economic Survey to be Tabled Shortly | LIVE Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE: After President's address, the Economic Survey will be tabled which will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23.

Updated: January 31, 2023 9:22 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी से होगा शुरू

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Hello readers! Welcome to India.com’s 2023 Budget Session blog. The much-awaited session will begin with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu in both Houses of Parliament. After her address, the Economic Survey will be tabled which will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23. All eyes, on the other hand, will be set on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are expected to corner the government on a slew of issues like inflation, unemployment, controversial BBC documentary etc. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Budget Session 2023.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The economic survey will be tabled after the President’s address at 11 am.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    Ahead of Economic Survey, IMF projects Indian economy to grow 6.1 pc in 2023; global growth to dip to 2.9 pc.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: BRS & AAP have decided to boycott the President’s address to Parliament today. We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA govt, said BRS MP K Keshava Rao

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Economic Survey 2023 LIVE: Economic Survey likely to peg India’s FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8% in FY 2023-24, said reports.

  • 9:09 AM IST
    Economic Survey 2023 LIVE: Last year’s projection

    In 2022, the Economic Survey had predicted India’s GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, which the government assumed will be backed by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending.
  • 9:06 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session 2023: Who prepares Economic Survey?

    The Economic Survey is being prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the overall guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session 2023: Why Economic Survey is Significant?

    The Economic Survey carries significance as the report reviews the economic development of the country over the past financial year by analysing and providing detailed statistical data of all the sectors-industrial, agricultural, industrial production, employment, prices, exports, among others.
    Moreover, the survey also helps in giving a better understanding of the Union Budget by comprehending the country’s priority for the next financial year and what sectors would need more emphasis.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.

Published Date: January 31, 2023 9:00 AM IST

Updated Date: January 31, 2023 9:22 AM IST