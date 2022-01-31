Economic Survey: India’s services sector has been the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially segments that involve human contact, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22. The sector, which contributes over 50 per cent to country’s gross domestic product (GDP), has registered a steady recovery during the first half of the current fiscal year. Overall, the Services Sector grew by 10.8% Year on Year (YoY) in the first half (H1) 2021-22, according to the economic survey.Also Read - Economic Survey 2022: Women Expected To Outlive Men In India

The Economic survey also added that the overall Services sector GVA is expected to grow by 8.2 percent in 2021-22, although the spread of Omicron variant brings in a degree of uncertainty for near term, especially in segments that require human contact.

During the first half of 2021-22, the services sector grew by 10.8 per cent. The recovery is more pronounced given the Gross Value Added (GVA) of Services crossed the pre-pandemic level in Q2 2021-22, it stated. However, being a contact intensive sub-sector, GVA of ‘Trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting’ still remains below its pre-pandemic level.

