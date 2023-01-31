Home

Economic Survey for 2022-23 Today: History, Importance And What To Expect; Details Here

The Economic Survey projects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next financial year and further includes crucial insights into India's economic condition

What is Economic Survey

Union Budget 2023: The Economic Survey of India is presented every year a day before the Union Budget is announced. It will be presented by the CEA (Chief Economic Advisor)V Anantha Nageswaran today after being tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament. The survey will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The Economic Survey gives a detailed account of the inflation rate, and trends in key segments such as industry and infrastructure, agriculture, and foreign exchange reserves, among others. It also mentions the possible economic challenges that India might face in future and suggests measures to overcome them.

This Economic Survey document will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year. The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.

History of Economic Survey

The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented day prior to the Union Budget.

It is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B. The first volume contains a holistic review of the current economic situation of the country while the second part focuses on different issues like healthcare, poverty, climate change, and the Human Development Index, among others.

Significance of Economic Survey

The Economic Survey reflects the state of India’s economy and presents detailed statistical data on different sectors and how they performed in the year gone by. Economic forecasts such as projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth also constitute a part of the Economic Survey. It also states the estimated growth that specific sectors are expected to witness. Various government schemes and their outcome is also highlighted in the survey.

This data proves to be crucial for policymakers who make use of it to suggest strategies that can help boost the economy.

Economic Survey Theme

The most important feature which many will be look out for is its central theme.

Last year’s central theme was ‘Agile Approach’, which put emphasis on India’s economic response to the Covid-19 Pandemic shock. The preface of the Economic Survey 2022 stated that the “Agile approach” was based on feedback loops, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, safety-net buffers and so on.

Along with the sectoral chapters, the Survey document also adds new need-based chapters that need focus.

2022 Economic Survey

The Economic Survey has predicted 8 to 8.5% GDP growth in FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). For the ongoing FY22, the GDP growth has been projected at 9.2%.

The total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0% in 2021-22 with significant contributions from government spending.

Agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 3.9% in 2021-22.

The Services sector is estimated to grow by 8.2% in the ongoing financial year.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The GDP contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

Furthermore, the Economic Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

Union Budget 2023

Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Budget documents will be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. The Parliament will reconvene after a recess for parliamentary committees to discuss the demand for grants of various ministries. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6.

Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024.

Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. The Budget session will begin on January 31 and end on February 23.