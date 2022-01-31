Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 soon after the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament. The survey underlines the state of the economy and outlines suggestions for policy actions. “India’s GDP is projected to grow in real terms by 8.0-8.5% in 2022-23,” said the Survey. Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending,” it added.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Are Startups Expecting From Budget 2022?; Must Watch

The issue of cryptocurrency has not been covered in the Economic Survey 2021-22, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said in an interaction with media on the Survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day. “As you know, this is a matter of some debate, both inside the government, in the Ministry of Finance, and even in Parliament. So, this is something that is currently in discussion,” he said. Also Read - Budget 2022: Expectations For Senior Citizens in Union Budget; Must Watch

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Economic Survey: