New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first Economic Survey of Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s second tenure today in the Parliament.

Presented on the eve of the Union Budget, the Economic Survey is a document of the Finance Ministry that reviews the economy of the country in the past year as also the current financial year.

Before setting off for Parliament, the CEA said, “Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us.”

The Economic Survey also serves as the guideline for the Union Budget though the Government isn’t bound to follow them. The survey would also contain a synopsis of performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her maiden Budget in Parliament on Friday.