New Delhi: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the norm, will table the Economic Survey for the year 2021-22 in Parliament by the end of this month. It is an annual document released by the Ministry of Finance which provides the state of the economy in the past year. It is considered to be the most authoritative source of data in the Indian economy.

The document is prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor. Last year, the economic survey was written under the guidance of K Subramanian. This year, as the country does not have a Chief Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal has been given the duty to get the Survey made. Sanyal is the Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance.

10 key highlights from last year’s Economic Survey (2020-21)