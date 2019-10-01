New Delhi: In another development, the Central government on Tuesday appointed Economist Surjit S Bhalla as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official notification stated.

Economist Dr. Surjit S Bhalla has been appointed as the Executive Director (India), International Monetary Fund. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Y2Qm7BRD50 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

As per the notification, he has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charges until further orders. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared his appointment recently.

Bhalla had last year in December resigned as a part-time member of EAC-PM (Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister). He had stepped down a day after Urjit Patel resigned as the governor of the RBI. Bhalla was one of the economists who had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation in 2016.

A well-known economist, Bhalla is a senior India analyst for New York-based macroeconomic policy advisory firm- the Observatory Group, apart from being a Chairman of Oxus Research and Investments.

Apart from this, he has also served as executive director of Policy Group, India’s first non-government funded think tank. Since 1999, he has been on the governing board of India’s largest think tank, National Council of Applied Economic Research.