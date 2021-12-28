New Delhi: Amidst rising uncertainty around the Omicron variant, rating agency ICRA has pegged India’s growth rate for FY 2022 and FY 2023 at 9 per cent. The report said that the net GDP loss in FY 2021-23 due to pandemic has been around Rs 39.3 trillion. It further added that a clear K-shape divergence was noticed between the formal and informal sectors.Also Read - COVID Vaccination for 15-18 Years: Children Can Register on CoWIN App from Jan 1 Using Student I-card, Here's How

"We are maintaining our forecast of a 9.0% GDP expansion in FY2022, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal parts of the economy, and the large gaining at the cost of the small," the report said.

Uncertainty Around Omicron, Restrictions May Slow Down Economic Activity

On the decision around vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years of age, the report said, "While the announcement of booster doses, vaccines for 15-18 age group is welcome, restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 may temporarily interrupt the economic recovery." Delhi government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the capital after declaring 'Yellow Alert' due to rising Omicron cases. Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest cases of Omicron in the country.

The report also said that the government’s current account deficit will widen in the third quarter of FY 2022. While the report said that it is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the economic recovery in India but Omicron variant can be an evolving threat.

Relatively Optimistic About FY 2023

The report was, however, optimistic about FY23. It said, “Rising consumption will push capacity utilisation above the crucial threshold of 75% by the end of 2022, which should then trigger a broad-based pickup in private sector investment activity in 2023.”

The report also said, “However, the expansion in FY2023 is expected to be more meaningful and tangible than the base effect-led rise in FY2022.”

Apart from GDP growth, the agency has pegged inflation rates for FY 2022 at 5.5 per cent. It also expects the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 bps, twice, in the first half of FY 2023.