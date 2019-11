New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday during a debate hour in Rajya Sabha said the economic condition of the country might have come down with the report of 5% GDP, but it is not yet in the recession period.

“India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was at 6.4% at the end of 2009-2014, whereas between 2014-2019, it was at 7.5%,” she said.