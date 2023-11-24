Home

ED Arrests Ex-President Of Kandala Service Co-op Bank, Son In Money Laundering Case

ED has arrested N. Bhasurangan, former President of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, Kandala, Maranalloor, Trivandrum, Kerala and his son Akhiljith J.B.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested N Bhasurangan, former President of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, Kandala, Maranalloor, Trivandrum, Kerala, and his son Akhiljith JB under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The arrests were made in connection with an ongoing investigation in a money laundering case of fraud that allegedly occurred at Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, the central enforcement agency posted on X.

“ED has arrested N. Bhasurangan, former President of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, Kandala, Maranalloor, Trivandrum, Kerala and his son Akhiljith J.B on 21.11.2023 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with an ongoing investigation in a money laundering case of fraud which occurred in Kandala Service Co-operative Bank. The Hon’ble Court has granted ED custody for 3 days till 24.11.2023” the agency said in its post on X.

