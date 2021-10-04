New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Ramesh Chandra, founder of Unitech & his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, wife of Sanjay Chandra under PMLA 2002. It has also arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt.Also Read - Three Afghan nationals detained in Jaipur

Early this year, the agency filed a criminal case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners — Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra — illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

On September 30, the Enforcement Directorate attached 29 land parcels admeasuring 13,600 square meters having a book value of Rs 30.29 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The land parcels are situated in sectors 96-98 in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group, the ED had said.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 347.95 Crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie Group have purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad from these Proceeds of Crime. Total Proceeds of Crime detected by ED, in this case, is Rs 7638.43 crore.

Earlier, ED had carried out search operations on 41 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group & Carnoustie Group. After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of POC has been unearthed. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached to Rs 672.52 crore.