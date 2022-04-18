News Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 757.77 crores belonging to Amway India Enterprises Private Limited in a money laundering case. As per the probe agency, the According to the probe agency, the FMCG major is accused of running a multi-level marketing scam.Also Read - ED Provisionally Attaches Assets of Nawab Malik, Family In Money Laundering Case

In an official statement, ED said the attached properties include land and factory building of Amway in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, plant and machineries, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits.

Of the total 757.77 crore assets attached by the probe agency, the company’s movable and immovable properties are worth Rs 411.83 crore, whereas the bank balance is to the tune of Rs 345.94 crore from 36 different accounts belonging to Amway.

Citing officials, India today reported that Amway collected Rs 27,562 crore through its business operations from 2002-03 to 2021-22 out of which the company has paid a commission of Rs 7,588 crore to its distributors and members in India and USA during the financial year 2002-03 to 2020-21.

The ED has alleged that Amway was running a pyramid fraud in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network.

Further, the probe agency said the entire focus of the company is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members, and it has no focus on the products. “Products are used to masquerade this MLM Pyramid fraud as a direct selling company,” the ED said.

ED also observed that the prices of most of the products offered by the company are exorbitant as compared to the alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market.

“Without knowing the real facts, the common gullible public is induced to join as members of the company and purchase products at exorbitant prices and are thus losing their hard-earned money. The new members are not buying the products to use them, but to become rich by becoming members as showcased by the upline members. Reality is that the commissions received by the upline members contribute enormously in the hike of prices of the products,” the probe agency added.