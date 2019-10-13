New Delhi: The latest probe by the Enforcement Directorate revealed alleged connections between former civil aviation minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel’s family and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Iqbal Memon ‘Mirchi’, stated a report. Further investigation is underway in the case based on claims made by sources.

It must be noted that Mirchi had owned a plot in Mumbai’s Worli area opposite to Nehru Planetarium. According to a report, sources claimed that Mirchi later transferred his plot to Patel family-promoted company Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd. This alleged legal land deal is the focus of ED’s probe.