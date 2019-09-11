New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya at its Delhi headquarters in an alleged money laundering case. On Tuesday, the investigative agency asked Aishwarya to appear before it on Thursday, i.e., September 12.

“We have summoned Aishwarya for questioning in the money laundering case on September 12,” stated a senior police official. Earlier, sources had speculated that the ED may quiz her on certain transactions linked to the case in which her father is an accused. Beisdes, the official also confirmed, “To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning.”

Shivakumar was arrested by the agency on September 3 late in the evening after questioning him for two days in the case. Later, he was sent to the ED’s custody for a period of ten days by a Delhi court. A case of money laundering was registered against him by ED in September 2018, on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department (I-T).

As per reports, unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar was found by the I-T Department during its initial probe. Upon further probe, the I-T Department had come across a network of persons throughout Delhi and Bengaluru who were involved in money laundering and hawala operations. The network of people had allegedly set up a base to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash.