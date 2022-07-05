New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 44 places across the country on Tuesday in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo and related firms, officials said. The searches were carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.Also Read - National Herald Case: ED Summons Rahul Gandhi for Fifth Day on Tuesday

A Vivo India spokesperson said they were cooperating with authorities. "Vivo is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information. As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws," the spokesperson said.

Bihar | Enforcement Directorate's search continues at Vivo's office at 9 To 9 mall in Patna. Today ED conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money-laundering probe against Vivo and related firms. pic.twitter.com/aF03mT9SZL — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The federal agency filed a money laundering case after taking cognisance of a recent Delhi Police (economic offences wing) FIR against a distributor of the agency based in Jammu and Kashmir where it was alleged that a few Chinese shareholders in that company forged their identity documents.

The ED suspects this alleged forgery was done to launder illegally generated funds using shell or paper companies and some of these “proceeds of crime” were diverted to stay under the radar of Indian tax and enforcement agencies.

Top points to know for this big story: