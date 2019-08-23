New Delhi: Law enforcement agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday searched the properties of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Delhi as well as Mumbai, in connection with a case of an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

Officials said the searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and are aimed at gathering additional evidence.

Premises in Mumbai and Delhi are being searched, they said.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.

In March, Goyal stepped down as chairman of the airline.

