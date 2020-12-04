New Delhi: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized the assets of fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya in France worth 1.6 million euros. Issuing a statement, the ED said that the French Authorities have seized his property on its instruction. The ED further added that the investigations revealed that a large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Again, Says Agencies Are Helpless in Absence of Evidence

“On the request of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), a property of Vijay Mallya located at 32 Avenue FOCH, France has been seized by the French Authority. The value of the seized asset in France is 1.6 million euros (Rs 14 crore). Investigations revealed that a large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd,” the ED said in a statement. Also Read - ED Raids Premises Linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Money-Laundering Case

The move from the ED comes at a time when India fights a legal battle to extradite him from the UK. Mallya is wanted for defaulting on loans worth up to Rs 9,000 crore. He is staying in UK since March 2016 and has been fighting his extradition to India. Also Read - SSR Case: Maddock Films Says no Payment Made to Actor After Reports of ED Questioning Dinesh Vijan Surface

Moreover, he was ordered by a British court in May but has been delayed by “secret proceedings” initiated in the country. Mallya, who denies all charges made against him, has repeatedly said that Indian banks can take back 100 per cent of the principal amount owed to them.