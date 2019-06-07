New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is likely to widen its probe in the money laundering case which involves Robert Vadra and his alleged overseas’ assets. A senior ED official reportedly said, “The agency has asked its UK counterpart to share details of ownership and financial transactions related to over half-a-dozen properties in the UK.”

Vadra is being investigated in a money laundering case involving foreign assets worth UK pound 1.9 million. The ED official added that the six properties were bought using the laundered money and belonged to Vadra. With the help of the details of current and past ownership of these properties, the agency could easily establish the sale and purchase made over a period of time, according to sources.

The brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was under the scanner of the financial probe agency for over 14 times in the last four months, is currently being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

An ED official revealed that the agency has detected some alleged undisclosed transactions being made from other foreign countries for the purchase of these properties by people linked to Vadra. Besides, the ED has found the link in the form of NRI businessman C C Thampi, through whom the financial probe agency suspects kickbacks were routed in a petroleum deal in 2009. Thampi was questioned by the agency in April 2019.

Notably, during an interrogation conducted on February 6, 2019, Vadra had told the ED that he had met Thampi on board an Emirates’ flight. Thampi, on the other hand, told in his statement to the ED that he had met Vadra through Madhavan, the personal assistant of UPA chairperson and his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi.

