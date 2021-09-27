New Delhi: In a measure aimed at controlling the prices of edible oil and bringing transparency, the central government has launched a new portal. The new portal is meant for keeping tabs on the stock of Edible Oil and Oil seed.Also Read - Meghan Markle Looks Chic and Elegant in Rs 3Lakh Valentino White Ivory Dress in Global Citizen Live Concert

The portal https://evegoils.nic.in/, which is run by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Directorate of Vanaspati, Vegetable Oils and Fats, acts as a website for online data submission by Edible Oil Producer Mills.

Edible Oil producers need to create log in credentials and submit weekly update on stocks and prices on this portal. Only government departments can access to the data submitted by the edible oil producers on the portal.

In the government portal, one needs to enter User Name, Password, Captcha to log in. For any help regarding the portal, one can contact at 011-23070437.

The central government has so far taken a multi-pronged strategy as part of the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm to augment the availability of edible oils and reduce the import of edible oils by increasing the production, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated.

Earlier in May, to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of oilseeds, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare adopted a multi-pronged strategy. Under the strategy, the Government of India approved an ambitious plan for the free distribution of high yielding varieties of seeds to the farmers for the Kharif season 2021 in the form of mini-kits, the central government stated.

To become Aatmanirbhar in oilseeds, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also put emphasis on enhancing the productivity of oilseeds by increasing the availability of high yielding varieties of seeds for the farmers to use on their fields, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated.