New Delhi: To ease the rising edible oil prices in the domestic market amid soaring inflation, the Central government on Tuesday scrapped customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on the import of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil for 20 lakh metric tonnes each per year. As per an official statement by the Ministry of Finance, the duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two fiscals, 2022-23 and 2023-24, for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil.

This would mean till March 31, 2024, a total of 80 lakh MT of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil could be imported duty-free. The exemption is expected to help cool domestic prices and control inflation.

Sharing the government's notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said, "This will provide significant relief to the consumers."

Central Govt. has allowed import of a quantity of 20 Lakh MT each of Crude Soyabean Oil & Crude Sunflower Oil per year for a period of 2 years at Nil rate of customs duty & Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess. This will provided significant relief to the consumers. pic.twitter.com/jvVq0UTfvv — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 24, 2022

Solvent extractors of India (SEA) Executive Director B V Mehta said the prices of soyabean oil are expected to come down by Rs 3 per litre. “The government issued a notification regarding a tariff-rate quota of 20 lakh tonnes each for crude soybean and sunflower oils. Under the TRQ a customs duty and Agri infra development cess of 5.5 per cent would be removed,” Mehta said.

When asked about the likely impact on retail prices, Mehta told PTI that the prices of soyabean oil are expected to come down by Rs 3 per litre. He further said the country is likely to import 35 lakh tonnes of crude soyabean oil and about 16-18 lakh tonnes of crude sunflower oil this fiscal.

As per Mehta, the association has demanded a reduction of import duty on rice bran oil and canola oil as well in order to boost domestic supplies and check retail prices. “We urge the government to take a decision on this demand at the earliest,” he added.

Govt’s move to rein in rising inflation

Last week to control spiralling prices, the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and also waived import duty on some raw materials used in the steel and plastic industry. Besides, export duty was hiked on iron ore and iron pellets.

A rise in price across all items from fuel to vegetables and cooking oil pushed WPI or wholesale price inflation to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April and retail inflation to a nearly eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.

High inflation prompted the Reserve Bank to hold an unscheduled meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)