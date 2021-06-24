New Delhi: As India continues to battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Government has announced measures to help families who have lost the earning member due to Covid. One of the key measures and an important one for Employee Provident Fund (EPF) members is Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme or EDLI under Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The EDLI scheme, apart from all other beneficiaries, will help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to highly contagious Coronavirus. Also Read - Mira Rajput Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Red Dress Worth Rs 7,690, Have You Seen it Yet?

Under the EPFO’s Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme all surviving dependent family members of the members of this scheme are eligible to avail benefits of EDLI in case of death in

Ministry of Labour & Employment issued a notification giving details of the EDLI scheme.

Amount of maximum benefit has been increased from 6 lakhs to 7 lakhs to the family members of deceased employee.

Minimum assurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh to eligible family members of deceased employees who was a member for a continuous period of 12 months in one or more establishments preceding his death in place of existing provision of continuous employment in the same establishment for 12 months. It will benefit contractual/casual labourers were losing out on benefits due to condition of continuous one year in one establishment.

Restoration of provision of minimum 2.5 lakh compensation retrospectively, i.e., from February 15, 2020

In coming 3 years, the actuary has estimated that eligible family members will get an additional benefit of Rs. 2185 crore from EDLI fund in the years 2021-22 to 2023-24.

10,000 workers, which may occur due to Covid. These welfare measures will provide the much needed support to the families of workers who have died due to the COVID-19 disease and will protect them from financial hardships in these

challenging times of pandemic, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

