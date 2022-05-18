New Delhi: In view of the scarcity of funds in the coming quarters amid a slowdown in global financial markets, edtech unicorn Vedantu has decided to lay off a total of 424 employees, who make for about 7 per cent of the Tiger Global-backed company’s workforce, Moneycontrol reported its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vamsi Krishna.Also Read - The Kota Factory: India's Biggest Coaching Hub Goes Big On Hiring

“Currently, the external environment is tough. War in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes have led to inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India as well. Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters,” Krishna told the company’s employees in a blog, according to a Moneycontrol report. Also Read - After Unacademy And WhiteHat Jr, Edtech Major Vedantu Lays Off 200 Employees. Read Details Here

He said that with Covid tailwinds receding, schools and offline models opening up, and the hyper-growth of 9X that Vedantu experienced during the last 2 years will get moderated. “For long term sustenance of the mission, V would need to adapt too,” Krishna added. Also Read - Edtech Platforms Form Self-Regulatory Body IEC After Facing Government's Ire

The CEO said that Vidantu is looking to create a runway for at least 30 months “without compromising on its core value of student centricity and it will focus on reduction in customer acquisition costs via innovation and automation around operations.”

“The result is, that a few teams and projects will have to be deprioritized and in the process, a few of our Vedans will be let go as well,” Krishna said.

“Employees, who are being reconsidered, will receive an email for a one on one discussion with HR and their leaders,” Krishna said, adding that the company will be extending benefits such as health benefits for the employees and their families till August 5.

The CEO also said that Vedantu will be extending access to 15 doctor consultations and discounted pathology and pharmacy services through Practo till April 29 next year.

This is Vedantu’s second round of layoffs, as the edtech unicorn in May laid off 200 employees or about 3.5% of its workforce, Moneycontrol had reported last week.

With the move, Vedantu joined edtech companies Unacademy, and Lido Learning in laying off employees with the edtech sector in India is slowing down with schools and physical tuition classes reopening, thanks to decreasing Covid-19 cases across the country.