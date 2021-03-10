SBI Education Loan Interest Rate in India: Parental support is essential to fulfill any dreams but sometimes one needs monetary assistance from outside. Due to the Covid pandemic, many of your plans to pursue education dreams in foreign countries have become a standstill. At this juncture, SBI has come up with a number of low-interest rates education loan schemes. If you are seeking an education loan, the State Bank of India (SBI) is providing you a few schemes in which you will get concessions in the interest rates. Here are a few such schemes. Also Read - Avanse Financial Services Targets 45 per cent Growth in Education Loan Business For FY 2018-19

SBI Student Loan Scheme: Under this scheme, one can borrow up to Rs 7.5 lakh from SBI at an effective interest rate of 9.30 per cent along with the 3 years MCLR of 7.30 per cent. Please note that the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) is considered as the lowest interest rate offered by a bank or lender. Girl students will get a 0.50 per cent concession in interest.

If your borrowing amount exceeds Rs 7.5 lakh, the 3 years MCLR remains 7.30 percent. There is 0.50 per cent concession in interest for girl students and 0.50 per cent concession for students availing of SBI "Rinn Raksha" or any other existing policy assigned in favour of the State Bank of India.

SBI Scholar Loan Scheme: Under this scheme, you can get loans for premier academic institutions of the country – Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs). You will get the loan with one-month MCLR of 6.70 per cent even as the effective interest rate varies from 6.85 per cent to 8.15 per cent.

SBI Education Loan for Part-time courses: One can borrow up to Rs 7.5 lakh with the 3 years MCLR of 7.30 per cent with an effective rate of 9.30 per cent. There is also a concession rate of 0.50 per cent in interest for girl students. However, this scheme is available only at mapped branches for 15 selected institutions.

SBI Skill Loan Scheme: Under this scheme, one can borrow up to 1.5 lakh at 3 years MCLR of 7.30 per cent and the effective interest rate would be 8.80 per cent. However, there is no concession available under this scheme.

SBI Global Ed-vantage scheme: One can borrow above Rs 20 lakhs and up to Rs 1.5 crore at the 3-year MCLR of 7.30 per cent and at an effective 9.30 per cent. Please note that there is a 0.50 per cent concession for girl students and 0.50 per cent concession for students availing of SBI “Rinn Raksha” or any other existing life policy assigned in favour of the State Bank of India.