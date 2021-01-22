New Delhi: While the pandemic forever changed the definition of what is deemed ‘normal’, it also brought to focus the unpredictability of life and importance of saving up for a rainy day. Million of people around the world suffered sudden job losses or financial instability, making it abundantly clear that it is always good to have some extra cash in the bank. Also Read - Good News: Private Sector Employees Soon to Get 8.5% Interest on Their Provident Fund Savings

With the same question in mind, we recently conducted a Twitter poll asking our users what do they save their hard-earned money for? Given the Indian society’s primary structure, desi parents are expected to look after their children till they’re financially stable. The societal trend demands that parents save money for the education, upbringing and even marriages of their offspring. And that’s what tops the priority list of most Indians.

However, what is it that you save your money for? Is it for your children’s education or wealth building or rather unseen emergencies? Vote in this Twitter poll and let us know:

Nevertheless, saving money is one of the essential aspects of building wealth and having a secure financial future. From rescuing you from the uncertainties of life to giving you the ample space to have a quality life, controlling unnecessary expenses goes a long way. So, start today and go save that penny!