New Delhi: Unveiling the platform, Transparent Taxation, Honouring the Honest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation-building. While faceless tax assessment and taxpayer charter got introduced from today, as PM Modi announced, faceless appeals will start from September 25, announced the PM. “Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless… Honest taxpayer plays an important role in national development,” he said. Also Read - FM Sitharaman Launches Online Dashboard For National Infrastructure Pipeline

Asking people to pay taxes due to them, Modi said while it is the responsibility of tax officers to deal with taxpayers with dignity, people should also consider paying taxes as their responsibility. Also Read - Green Shoots Visible, Govt Open to Taking More Actions to Boost Growth: Sitharaman

Fundamental reforms were needed in the Indian tax system, he said, adding India is among the nations with lowest corporate tax rates. Tax return scrutiny has been cut to one-fourth to 0.26 per cent of all returns filed, he said. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews State of Economy With FM Sitharaman

“Today is a landmark day in the history of tax administration,” Sitharaman said, adding that the vision of the Prime Minister is to empower the taxpayers, to provide a transparent system and to honour the honest taxpayers.

“To realise this vision, the CBDT has given a framework and put in place a system in the form of this platform, a transparent efficient and accountable tax administration is what this platform brings in. It uses technology, data analytics, and also uses artificial intelligence.

“What does this mean to the taxpayer in the country. It eases compliance burden, it brings in a fair objective and a just system, there shall not be any physical interface between the department and the taxpayer and to an extent, it shall bring in certainty of Information,” she added.

She said the Income Tax department has undertaken several reforms, including lowering the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent for existing manufacturing units.