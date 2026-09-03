Egg prices witness massive rise; 48 percent of families cut purchases, 90 percent concerned over quality

48 percent of households that buy eggs have reduced either the quantity they purchase or the frequency of their purchases after prices increased, finds LocalCircles survey

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New Delhi: Customers’ buying habits are now being affected by the rising price of eggs in the country. According to a LocalCircles survey, 48 percent of households that buy eggs have reduced either the quantity they purchase or the frequency of their purchases after prices increased. Meanwhile, 10 percent have started buying eggs from cheaper sources or opting for alternatives.

The survey also found that 62 percent of households reported that egg prices had increased by 10 to 50 percent over the past six months. Of these, 31 per cent said prices had risen by 10-25 per cent, while another 31 per cent reported an increase of 25-50 per cent. Another 22 per cent said prices had risen by up to 10 per cent. Overall, 84 per cent of respondents reported an increase in egg prices to some extent.

Here are some of the key details:

48 percent of households that buy eggs have reduced either the quantity they purchase or the frequency of their purchases after prices increased, finds LocalCircles survey

10 percent have started buying eggs from cheaper sources or opting for alternatives.

The survey found that 62 percent of households reported that egg prices had increased by 10 to 50 percent over the past six months.

Of these, 31 per cent said prices had risen by 10-25 per cent, while another 31 per cent reported an increase of 25-50 per cent.

Another 22 per cent said prices had risen by up to 10 per cent.

Overall, 84 per cent of respondents reported an increase in egg prices to some extent.

Why Have Egg Prices Increased?

According to the reports, the rising cost of poultry feed is being considered a major factor behind the increase in egg prices. Feed accounts for around 65-70 per cent of the total cost of egg production. Rising maize prices have also put pressure on the poultry industry. With the use of maize for ethanol production increasing, concerns have been raised over its availability and prices.

Key Findings from the Survey:

31 percent: Reported a 10-25 percent increase in egg prices

22 percent: Reported an increase of up to 10 percent

48 percent: Reduced the quantity or frequency of egg purchases after prices increased

10 percent: Switched to cheaper alternatives or other sources

31 percent: Reported a 25-50 percent increase in egg prices

70 percent: Extremely concerned about adulteration in eggs

20 percent: Somewhat concerned about adulteration in eggs

90 percent: Concerned about egg adulteration overall

37 percent: Continued purchasing eggs in the same quantity as before

Adulteration in Eggs

Concerns over the quality of eggs also came to the fore. In the survey, 70% of families said they were extremely concerned about adulteration in eggs, while 20% were somewhat concerned. This means that a total of 90% of consumers expressed concern.

In December 2025, following a report that traces of nitrofuran metabolites were found in a sample of branded eggs during a lab test conducted by a consumer organisation, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed authorities across the country to monitor and test eggs. Later, the FSSAI clarified that eggs are safe and that claims linking them to cancer were not scientifically valid.