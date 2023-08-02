EgyptAir to Launch Direct Flights From Delhi to Cairo Starting August 4; Check Schedule

Home

EgyptAir will operate 4 weekly flights (Mon, Fri, Sat, and Sun) starting August 04, 2023, from New Delhi (DEL) to Cairo (CAI).

New Delhi: EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, is set to enhance its airline network and promote tourism and travel by introducing direct flights on the Delhi – Cairo route, starting from August 4, 2023. Currently, the airline has a flight between Mumbai and Cairo for all seven days in a week. This strategic decision aims to expand the airline’s direct route network and establish stronger connections between Egypt and various countries worldwide through Cairo’s hub airport.

EgyptAir will operate 4 weekly flights (Mon, Fri, Sat, and Sun) starting August 04, 2023, from New Delhi (DEL) to Cairo (CAI). The Delhi – Cairo route will be operated by the latest generation A320 neo aircraft, which offers 16 Business Class and 126 Economy Class seats.

As for the Delhi-India route, the outbound flight is at 11:40 Cairo time on Flight No. MS973 on Fridays and Sundays, arriving at 20:45 Delhi time. Another flight departs at 23:50 ,Cairo time, Flight No. MS975 on Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving at 8:55 the next day, Delhi time.

EGYPTAIR customers can book their tickets on the two new routes through the EGYPTAIR website, Egyptair.com , EGYPTAIR offices around the world or travel agents.

The A320 Neo is known for its advanced features, comfort, and efficiency. It offers a seating configuration of 16 Business Class and 126 Economy Class seats, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for passengers.

The opening of the new routes is a part of the company’s ambitious plan to expand its direct route network , it also comes to connect Egypt with many countries around the world through Cairo’s hub airport as EGYPTAIR has recently added Dhaka route in Bangladesh and New Jersey in North America to its network.

