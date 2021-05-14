New Delhi: Need Urgent money? You can pocket Rs 45,000 while sitting in the comfort of home. The Covid pandemic period has been tough. Some lost their livelihoods, and a number of people require urgent money. Here is a chance for you to earn a few thousands without stepping out of respective houses. Also Read - Radhe Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan Makes Eid Happier, UAE Collects The Highest

However, nothing comes at free. To earn Rs 45,000, you need to have old one rupee note. Though the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India do not print one rupee note, still it can bring Rs 45,000 for you.

The one rupee note must bear the signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel. Apart from this, the serial number of the note must be 123456.

The one rupee currency can sold at coinbazzar website. You need to go to 'Shop' section of the website. "Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456," the website says.