Two weeks ago, India.com had reported that sugar prices, that were already rising, will likely touch new heights in coming months. The prices could shoot even higher due to the gloomy weather that will continue to affect crop production and market supply of the commodity.

New Delhi: The sugar prices in India have been on an upward curve for past many months, and now raw sugar prices have touched a 11-year high. The decline in overall production, deteriorating weather, and volatile market conditions have contributed to the sweetener’s price rise.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra had then said that the All India Sugar Trade Association cut its sugar production estimate for the 2022-23 crop year (October-September) to 33.5 million tonnes (mt) from 34.5 mt. Mr Chopra cited the unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra as the reason for a possible shortfall of 200,000-300,000 tonnes from an initial estimate of 38.6 mt, including diversion of sugar to produce ethanol. Sugar crops were allocated to biofuel blending as the ethanol prices soared after OPEC+ announced a surprise output cut.

India is the world’s second-largest sugar producing country after Brazil. In the recent weeks, cane crushing season has started to wind down, and large downward crop revisions have begun in key producing nations, including India, Thailand, China, and Pakistan.

“Sugar fundamentals are quite bullish for prices to remain elevated in the short to medium term,” said Girish Chhimwal, a sugar analyst at S&P, reported CNBC TV-18.

Prices of processed foodstuffs are also rising globally, according to analysts. The Indian Sugar Mills Association has revised the country’s sugar production estimate from 340 lakh tonnes to 328 lakh tonnes for the current marketing year ending in September.

10 Key Points About Sugar Price Rise

Closure Of mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka: Earlier, India.com had reported that nearly 190 mills in Maharashtra and 71 in Karnataka have stopped sugarcane crushing. The mills in the two states crushed nearly 104 mt and nearly 53 mt of cane, respectively, until 31 March 2023, it said. In terms of sugar production, Maharashtra is looking at a major decline of around 1.5 million tonnes while Karnataka has also seen a decline in production by 0.3 million tonnes. As per National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, 190 mills in Maharashtra and 71 in Karnataka have stopped sugarcane crushing. According to analysts, tight supplies could start showing by October or November when the festival season begins, and consumers can expect higher sugar prices by the beginning of winter. The summer season demand is also expected to be on the stronger side, with households contributing to 33 per cent of the total sugar demand. Sugar crops were allocated to biofuel blending as the ethanol prices soared after OPEC+ announced a surprise output cut. International prices: In the commodities market, the raw sugar futures extended their rally to over $23.5 per pound in April, the highest since October 2016, supported by prospects of robust demand and tight global supplies. Inflation: The inflation level in India, which is already above the tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is likely to rise further due to the increasing cost of milk and sugar. El Nino Risks: An El Nino weather phenomenon threat that is looming large is derailing an expected boost to global sugar supplies and keeping prices high. During summers, the sugar demand rises in India as consumption of cold drinks and ice cream goes up. The period runs roughly from April to June. Demand also gets a boost in summer from the wedding season. In this season, India has allowed sugar mills to export only 6.1 million tonnes of sugar, down from a record 11 million tonnes in the previous season.

