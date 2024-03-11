By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Electoral Bonds Case: Supreme Court Hears SBI’s Request Seeking Extension Of Time To Disclose Details
Electoral Bonds case: Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the State Bank of India (SBI) tells Supreme Court that the bank needs extra time to submit details of Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India.
Salve says the only problem which the SBI has is, it is trying to reverse the whole process. The SOP made sure that there was no name of the purchaser in our core banking system and the bond number. We were told that this was supposed to be secret.
On February 15, the bench had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding. The judges had called it “unconstitutional”.
