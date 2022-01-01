New Delhi: The government, on Friday, approved the sale of the 19th tranche of electoral bonds from January 1, 2021, to January 10. As the assembly elections of five states are about to go underway, the Ministry of Finance announced that the State Bank of India has been given the authority to sell the electoral bonds through 29 of its branches. These branches will include Shimla, Dehradun, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh, according to media reports.Also Read - SBI Employs Highest Number Of People In India, HDFC Has Highest Number Of Officers: RBI

“Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last general elections to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the state, shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds,” the Finance Ministry statement said. India will see the elections of five states, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Goa, in the upcoming months. The dates are expected to be announced sometime next month. Also Read - RBL Bank Management Did Not Provide Adequate Reasons For Management Rejig: Report

What Are Electoral Bonds? How To Purchase Them?