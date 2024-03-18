Home

Electoral Bonds: What Are Unique Alpha-Numeric Numbers Asked By Supreme Court From SBI?

“There is no doubt that SBI was required to disclose all details available with it. This, we clarify, will include the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the bonds purchased,” the bench ordered.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked SBI’s Chairman to file a compliance affidavit 5 pm of March 21.

Unique Alpha-Numeric Numbers are used to match each donation to the political party that received it, according to the Indian Express report. It states a unique alphanumeric code is printed on each electoral bond issued by the State Bank of India and it is only visible in a specific light.

It was completely unknown to all about any such unique AlphaNumeric Numbers existence. First time in April 2018 it came into light after The Quint’s investigation found that there are unique hidden alphanumeric numbers on the electoral bonds, which are not visible to the naked eye.

SBI To The Quint On Unique Alpha-Numeric Numbers

However the SBI had told The Quint that it was a “security feature” and it doesn’t have any connection to the donations done by donors to any party.

“The process of issuance and payment has been designed in such a manner that the bank will not have any record of the above number either for the donor or political party,” the bank said, according to the reports.

Every electric bond has an alphanumeric code, which can find the correlation of donors with the respective recipient political parties. Currently the SBI has submitted the data to the election commission in two formats:

Donors who purchased bonds

Recipients who encashed them but the link is missing, according to reports

Once the unique alpha-numeric number, which can be seen under ultraviolet light, is disclosed, then connection between the electoral bond purchaser and redeemer of each bond can only be established, reported The Indian Express.

“There is no manner of doubt that the SBI was required to disclose all details. This, we clarify, will include the alpha-numeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed,” SC told SBI in Monday’s hearing.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve on behalf of the SBI said that if the numbers of electoral bonds are to be given, they will give them.

