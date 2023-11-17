Travel Between Delhi-Jaipur Will Soon Be Completed In Just 2 Hrs Via Electric Cable Highway; Deets Here

Home

E-highways are an energy-efficient option where the road provides electricity to moving vehicles mostly through overhead power lines.

Travel Between Delhi-Jaipur Will Soon Be Completed In Just TWO Hours Via Electric Cable Highway; All Details Here

Jaipur: The journey from Jaipur to Delhi will soon be completed in two hours, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, referring to the Centre’s plan to develop electric cable highways. He said: “Now we are developing an electric cable highway between Jaipur-Delhi. With this, you can sit in business class and reach Delhi in two hours… At the same time, its fare will be 30 per cent less than a diesel bus.”

“When we said that the journey from Delhi to Meerut would be completed in 45 minutes, journalists laughed. Today, people tell me that they come from Meerut to Delhi to eat ice cream. I want to bring the people of Jaipur to eat Delhi’s ice cream and the people of Delhi to eat Jaipur’s Kachori. This has become possible as the people of the country gave full majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

Gadkari made the remark in Jaipur while addressing a gathering in support of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the BJP candidate from Jhotwara Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

What is an electric cable highway?

It generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, either by using overhead power lines or by using power lines that have been set into pre-cut grooves, on the road itself.

Fleetevolution.com describes an electric highway as: “A series of electric cables and electromagnetic transmitters buried underneath the surface of the road generate electromagnetic fields. This energy is picked up by a coil inside the vehicle, inducing voltage which can then be used to charge the battery, which could extend the car’s range.”

Electric highways could turn efficient cars into much more than a commuting vehicle, as per the website. The power transfer could potentially work for any vehicle fitted with the right equipment and with the cables all buried underneath the road, there’s also no risk of collisions or electric shocks.

Countries with electric highways

As per The Print, Sweden in 2018 opened the world’s first electrified road that recharges the batteries of cars and trucks driving on it.

In 2019, Germany introduced the first electric highway on its motorway system to recharge hybrid trucks on the go. It was built by Siemens and was six miles long, just south of Frankfurt.

