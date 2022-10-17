Electronics Mart IPO Listing Today: The shares of Electronics Mart India Limited IPO (Initial Public Offering) hit Dalal Street exchanges on Monday. Making a strong debut, Electronics Mart shares listed at a 53 per cent premium at Rs 90 as against its issue price of Rs 59 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 89.40, a 52 per cent premium over its issue price. As per prior information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Limited were to be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).

At 10:02 AM, EMIL traded 47 per cent higher at Rs 86.55, after hitting a low of Rs 83.30 in intra-day trade on the NSE. It hit intra-day high of Rs 91 on the NSE and BSE so far. Around 31.5 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE at the counter.

All traders and investors will be able to buy or sell their Electronics Mart shares after the secondary market listing. Meanwhile, Electronics Mart IPO investors are expecting good listing gains and a healthy double-digit listing premium today.

Electronics Mart IPO was subscribed 71.93 times. The IPO received bids for 449.53 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares. Electronics Mart share price range in the public offer was fixed at Rs 56-59. The company issued the shares at Rs 59.

Electronics Mart India, one of the fastest-growing consumer durables and electronics retailers, has raised Rs 500 crore through the IPO and the money will be used for expansion and opening of stores and warehouses, to meet working capital requirements and to repay debts. EMIL is the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The price band for the offer, which was subscribed 71.93 times, was Rs 56-59 per share. Qualified institutional investors bought 169.54 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors 63.59 times the portion set aside for them and retail investors put in bids 19.71 times the reserved portion.