The upper end of the issue price of Elin Electronics IPO was Rs 247. At 10:34 am IST, Elin Electronics shares were trading on the NSE at Rs 233.60, or 5.43 per cent less than the issue price.

Elin Electronics Hit The Bourses At 1.62% Discount On Issue Price, Continues To Plunge

Dalal Street: Confirming the predictions made by most analysts, electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics made its debut in the secondary market today silently. The shares of Elin Electronics opened on the NSE at Rs 244.

In the grey market, the stock was trading at a discount to its issue price on Thursday. Elin Electronics IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 175 crore, and an offer for sale by promoter entities and other shareholders worth up to Rs 300 crore. The face value of the share is Rs 5 per share.

The market capitalisation of Elin Electronics currently stands at ₹1,206 crore, according to BSE data.