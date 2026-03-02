Home

5000 percent return in 3 years: Stock in focus as company shares important details with exchanges | Details here

The company entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on September 4, 2025, to acquire a controlling stake in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

Cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd had given two important information to investors in an exchange filing after the market closed last Friday. The company, with a market cap of Rs 8,838.11 crore, said that several important decisions were taken in the Board of Directors meeting held on February 27.

The company stated that the board accepted the resignation of Executive Director Dayanand Rai, effective February 27, 2026. The company also stated that the meeting provided an update on the reversal of the proposed acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

The company entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on September 4, 2025, to acquire a controlling stake in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL). Under this agreement, the company paid for the 31.25% stake from its internal resources, and the shares were transferred to the company. The remaining payment was to be made from proceeds of a proposed QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), but the QIP failed to materialize, resulting in a non-receipt of funds.

The 44.99% pledged shares were already pledged to SBICAP Securities, and their release was a necessary condition, which could not be met. Consequently, this portion could not be transferred to the company, and that portion of the transaction could not proceed. The company had already invested a significant amount of money in SAPL for operational needs, but the lack of funds from the QIP stalled the entire acquisition.

As of last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 55.29, down 4.98 per cent or Rs 2.90.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has fallen more than 16 percent in the past week and more than 20 percent in the past month. Furthermore, it has fallen more than 38 percent in the past three months and 81 percent in the past six months.

If seen on an annual basis, the stock has gained 148 percent in 1 year and more than 5165 percent in the last 3 years.

