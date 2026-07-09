Share Market News: Stock of THIS company gains as benchmark indices rebound in early trade after sharp fall amid profit booking | Check details here

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 1.04 per cent higher at USD 78.83 per barrel.

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New Delhi: Amid the rally in the stock market on Thursday, shares of tobacco and FMCG products manufacturing company Elitecon International Ltd saw a rise of over 8 per cent today. The stock opened for trading today at Rs 24.51 on the BSE and touched an intraday high of Rs 26, representing a gain of 8.8 per cent. However, the stock witnessed profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 23. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 23.10, with a fall of 3.27 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,692.54 crore.

The counter has been losing for the last five days and has fallen 11.09 in the period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The company recently stated in its latest exchange filing that it has set a revenue target of around ₹20,000 crore by fiscal year 2030. The company stated that its growth strategy will be based on two key areas – international tobacco export business and phased expansion in the FMCG sector.

Within the FMCG business, the company plans to enter the market for packaged foods, snacks, edible oils, and everyday household products. This will utilise its existing manufacturing facility of over 40,000 square feet in Nashik, Maharashtra, and will also expand capacity as needed.

The company currently has a tobacco export order book of over $119 million from African and Middle Eastern markets. This includes a two-year export agreement with South Africa’s Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd worth approximately ₹202 crore and a large $97.35 million order for the Middle East that is currently under development.

The company has already announced an investment of approximately ₹700 crore as part of its FMCG expansion plan. Over time, the company aims to grow to over 150 product SKUs, with 5,000 distribution partners, over 500,000 retail outlets, presence in over 15 international markets, and 10 consumer brands.

The company said that the new product will be launched only after all preparations related to manufacturing, supply, packaging, inventory, pricing and distribution are completed.

Stock markets rebound in early trade after sharp fall in previous session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 495.86 points to 76,998.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 148.70 points to 24,025.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 1.04 per cent higher at USD 78.83 per barrel. On Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60. On similar lines, the Nifty tumbled 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, to end at 23,882.05.

(With PTI Inputs)

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