Share Market News: This FMCG stock gains amid rally in benchmark indices as company renews leadership, check details here

Pradeep Kumar, who previously served as a director at the EIL Group subsidiary, Golden Cryo Private Limited, has over 23 years of leadership experience in large-scale construction and infrastructure sectors.

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New Delhi: Amid Monday’s rally in the stock market, the stock of cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. is on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing, the company informed investors that its board has appointed Vipin Sharma and Pradeep Kumar as Executive Additional Directors. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 15.88, up 2.39% or Rs 0.37 on the NSE at the time of writing the report and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 15.88, up 2.12% or Rs 0.33.

Both appointments are effective July 22, 2026. According to the company, this decision is a key part of its revival plan as it resumes banking operations. These appointments were approved at a board meeting held on July 22, 2026, and were notified to the stock exchanges on the same day.

In its filing today, the company said Vipin Sharma has over three decades of business experience. He began his career in the pharmaceutical sector in 1987 and took over the reins of his family business, Stella Inc., in 1993. He subsequently founded Mridul Perfumery in 2005 and Mridul Tobie Inc. in 2019. Vipin Sharma will remain EIL’s Managing Director until April 2026.

Pradeep Kumar, who previously served as a director at the EIL Group subsidiary, Golden Cryo Private Limited, has over 23 years of leadership experience in large-scale construction and infrastructure sectors. He also has nearly five years of experience in tobacco industry operations. The company believes this experience will help advance its revival plan.

On his return, Vipin Sharma said that he had decided to step away from active corporate life, but for now those plans will have to wait as the company is his priority. He said that EIL has been built through years of hard work and the trust of shareholders, employees and partners, and he has returned to lead the company’s revival with strength, purpose and discipline. He also said that in the coming time, the Board and Management will be further strengthened and experienced Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Independent Directors will be inducted.

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