Share Market News: This company announces quarterly results, total income rises massive 927 percent YoY, check details here

Cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. has announced its quarterly results for Q3FY26. The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter was ₹502.72 crore, up 939% from ₹48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also increased to ₹503.12 crore, representing a 927% year-on-year increase.

However, net profit saw a limited increase, reaching ₹95.3 million (approximately 44% higher than the previous year’s ₹66.2 million (approximately 45%). Basic EPS, on the other hand, saw a significant decline, falling from ₹5.47 to ₹0.06 (approximately 98.9%).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s standalone revenue was ₹1,206.84 crore, compared to ₹177.09 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the period was ₹50.12 crore, compared to ₹19.99 crore in the same period last year. This indicates a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, the stock opened in the red at Rs 51.79 against the previous close of Rs 52.36 and dipped further to touch the lower circuit of Rs 49.75 on the BSE.

Recently, the company announced that its board had accepted the resignation of Executive Director Dayanand Rai, effective February 27, 2026. The company also announced that the meeting provided an update on the reversal of the proposed acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

In the filing, the company stated that it had entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on September 4, 2025, to acquire a controlling stake in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL). Under this agreement, the company paid for the 31.25% stake from its internal resources, and the shares were transferred to the company. The remaining payment was to be made from the proceeds of a proposed QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), but the QIP failed to materialise, resulting in a non-receipt of funds.

The 44.99% pledged shares were already pledged to SBICAP Securities, and their release was a necessary condition, which could not be met. Consequently, this portion could not be transferred to the company, and that portion of the transaction could not proceed. The company had already invested a significant amount of money in SAPL for operational needs, but the lack of funds from the QIP stalled the entire acquisition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.