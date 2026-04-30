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Share Market News: FMCG stock in focus as company shares details of change in management, check share price here

Share Market News: FMCG stock in focus as company shares details of change in management, check share price here

Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay was appointed Executive Additional Director of the company from that day. Second, Vipin Sharma resigned as Managing Director from that day.

Image for representational purposes (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer, Elitecon International Ltd, in its latest exchange filing on Wednesday, said that the company’s board of directors took two major decisions in the meeting held on April 29, 2026.

First, Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay was appointed Executive Additional Director of the company from that day. Second, Vipin Sharma resigned as Managing Director from that day.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 37.50, up 0.27% or Rs 0.10 on the NSE at the time of writing the report, but was trading at Rs 37.45, down 0.13% or Rs 0.05 on the BSE.

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On Wednesday itself, the company had said in another filing that now it is moving towards rapidly expanding its FMCG business and building a multi-category, consumer-facing brand.

The company had stated that it aims to achieve FMCG revenues of approximately ₹20,000 crore by FY30. To achieve this, it plans to build a network of over 5,000 distributors and over 500,000 retail outlets in India, and expand its presence in over 15 international markets.

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The company will invest approximately ₹700 crore for this expansion. The company stated that this strategy will be two-pronged: strengthening its domestic distribution network and expanding into global markets through partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in line with regulations and market needs.

Regarding its expansion, the company stated that its FMCG strategy is focused on growing the business in India and international markets in a balanced and disciplined manner. Over the next two years, the company will rapidly strengthen its distribution network in the country and establish a presence in key export markets. In the long term, the company aims to build a multi-brand FMCG business in more than 15 international markets, achieving revenues of ₹15,000-20,000 crore by FY30.

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