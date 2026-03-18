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Share Market News: Multibagger return of 101 percent in 1 year: FMCG stock Elitecon International hits an upper circuit

Share Market News: Multibagger return of 101 percent in 1 year: FMCG stock Elitecon International hits an upper circuit

As of last seen, the stock is trading 5% higher at Rs 55.79 on the BSE. The stock has delivered multi-bagger returns of 101% in one year and has gained 5,208 percent in the last five years.

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Amid the continued rally in the stock market on Wednesday, shares of cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. hit a 5 percent upper circuit today. This surge was driven by heavy trading volume. According to information available on the BSE, 565,725 equity shares of the company were traded as of 10:58 am.

As of last seen, the stock is trading 5% higher at ₹55.79 on the BSE. The stock has delivered multi-bagger returns of 101% in one year and has gained 5,208% in the last five years.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter was ₹502.72 crore, up 939% from ₹48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also increased to ₹503.12 crore, representing a 927% year-on-year increase.

However, net profit saw a limited increase, reaching ₹95.3 million (approximately 44% higher than the previous year’s ₹66.2 million (approximately 45%). Basic EPS, on the other hand, saw a significant decline, falling from ₹5.47 to ₹0.06 (approximately 98.9%).

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For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s standalone revenue was ₹1,206.84 crore, compared to ₹177.09 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the period was ₹50.12 crore, compared to ₹19.99 crore in the same period last year. This indicates a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-on-year basis.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday, building on gains of the past two trading sessions, amid a drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers. A sharp rally in IT stocks also led to the optimistic trend in the domestic markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 518.84 points to 76,589.68 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 157.75 points to 23,738.90.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.46 per cent to USD 101.9 per barrel.

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