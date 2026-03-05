Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company hit 5 percent upper circuit amid heavy trading volume, check details here

New Delhi: Shares of Elitecon International Ltd., a cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer, hit a 5% upper circuit today. The stock is trading up 5% at ₹55.15 on the BSE today. The stock opened for trading today at ₹53.80 on the BSE and has since touched an intraday high of ₹55.15. This small stock has delivered multi-bagger returns of 133% to investors in just one year.

The stock’s rise today was driven by heavy trading volume. According to data available on the BSE, 382,328 equity shares of the company were traded as of last seen. Currently, the company’s market cap is ₹8,815.73 crore.

The stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 28.14. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Recently, the company announced that its board had accepted the resignation of Executive Director Dayanand Rai, effective February 27, 2026. The company also announced that the meeting provided an update on the reversal of the proposed acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

Here are some of the key details:

In the filing, the company stated that it had entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on September 4, 2025, to acquire a controlling stake in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

Under this agreement, the company paid for the 31.25% stake from its internal resources, and the shares were transferred to the company.

The remaining payment was to be made from the proceeds of a proposed QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), but the QIP failed to materialise, resulting in the non-receipt of funds.

The 44.99% pledged shares were already pledged to SBICAP Securities, and their release was a necessary condition, which could not be met.

Consequently, this portion could not be transferred to the company, and that portion of the transaction could not proceed. The company had already invested a significant amount of money in SAPL for operational needs, but the lack of funds from the QIP stalled the entire acquisition.

