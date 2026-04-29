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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it shares major expansion plans; check full details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it shares major expansion plans; check full details here

The company stated that this strategy will be two-pronged: strengthening its domestic distribution network and expanding into global markets through partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in line with regulations and market needs.

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New Delhi: Elitecon International, in its latest exchange filing today, said that it is now moving to rapidly expand its FMCG business and build a multi-category, consumer-facing brand. The company aims to achieve FMCG revenues of around ₹20,000 crore by FY30. To achieve this, it plans to build a network of over 5,000 distributors and over 500,000 retail outlets in India, and expand its presence in over 15 international markets.

The company will invest approximately ₹700 crore for this expansion. The company stated that this strategy will be two-pronged: strengthening its domestic distribution network and expanding into global markets through partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in line with regulations and market needs.

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Regarding its expansion, the company stated that its FMCG strategy is focused on growing the business in India and international markets in a balanced and disciplined manner. Over the next two years, the company will rapidly strengthen its distribution network in the country and establish a presence in key export markets. In the long term, the company aims to build a multi-brand FMCG business in more than 15 international markets, achieving revenues of ₹15,000-20,000 crore by FY30.

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In the filing, the company said that by FY27, the company plans to build a strong and diversified FMCG portfolio that will include edible oils, packaged foods, snacks, ready-to-eat products and daily essentials. For this, the company will launch around 5 new brands and introduce more than 70 products (SKUs). The distribution network is targeted to expand from 500 to around 2,500 distributors and 75,000 retail outlets, and exports will also be increased to the Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia.

By FY30, the company aims to build a large portfolio with 10 brands and 150+ products. This expansion will involve an investment of approximately ₹700 crore, which will be spent on manufacturing, branding, and distribution. Manufacturing facilities in Gandhidham and Uttar Pradesh will support this growth, while the company will also strengthen its global presence through its existing network in markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 38.74, up 1.89% or Rs 0.72 on the BSE and at Rs 38.65, up 1.58% or Rs 0.60 on the NSE.

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