Home

Business

Stock Market News: THIS company hits 5 percent upper circuit even as market remains volatile, check details here

Stock Market News: THIS company hits 5 percent upper circuit even as market remains volatile, check details here

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as relentless foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions weighed on investors' sentiment.

1.शेयर मार्केट में कभी न लगाए लोन का पैसा

Shares of tobacco products manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. hit a 5% upper circuit today amid a continued decline in the stock market on Tuesday. The stock rose 5% on the BSE today and is trading steady at ₹78.19.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has fallen by more than 7 per cent in the last week, more than 31 per cent in the last month, more than 50 per cent in the last three months and more than 37 per cent in the last six months.

On a yearly basis, the stock has returned 483% in the last year, multiplying investors’ money fivefold. The stock has gained over 7,328% in the last three years and over 7,700% in the last five years.

Elitecon International recently announced in an exchange filing that it has taken a significant step to further its future expansion and deliver significant shareholder value. The company stated that it has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a global professional firm, as its advisor for tax, regulatory, and transaction management related to the merger.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the information received from the filing, the board of the company is currently considering a plan to merge with Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Golden Cryo Private Limited, for which all necessary statutory and NCLT approvals will be taken.

The company stated that the proposed merger is expected to result in integration of business verticals, improved operational efficiency, a strengthened balance sheet, improved earnings stability, and strengthened the company’s market position. The company believes this merger will provide Elitecon International Limited with a strong long-term growth platform.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as relentless foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.33 points to 82,934.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.5 points to 25,486.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.